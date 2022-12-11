Why We Beat Portugal – Morocco Coach, Regragui

Morocco’s coach, Walid Regragui, has revealed why his team beat Portugal 1-0 at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Youssef En-Nesyrui’s first half header was all Morocco needed to send Portugal packing and booking a semifinal spot.

The Atlas Lions now prepare to face defending champions France who saw off England in a 2-1 win.

“When you watch Rocky, you want to support Rocky Balboa because of his hard work and commitment and I think we’re the Rocky Balboa of this World Cup,” Regragui told reporters at his post-match press conference.

“We are becoming the team that everyone loves at this World Cup because we are showing that even if you don’t have as much talent, if you show that desire, heart and belief, you can achieve.

“I am sure many of you will say this is a miracle, but we have won without conceding against Belgium, Spain, and Portugal, and that’s the result of hard work.”

He added, “We can dream, why shouldn’t we dream about winning the World Cup?”.