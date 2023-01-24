Why We Are Not Holding Presidential Campaign – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike says the ongoing campaigns for candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the State does not include the party’s presidential candidate.

The reason, governor Wike gave, is that there is yet no understanding brokered for such level of support to be given by the State.

Governor Wike spoke in Bonny Town during the Local Government Campaign Flag-off Rally that was organised by the Rivers State PDP Campaign Council on Tuesday.

The Rivers State governor told Bonny people: “Go home and have it on your mind that the PDP in Rivers State, we have taken governorship, we have taken the senatorial, we have taken the House of Representatives and we have taken the House of Assembly.

“That is the election we are doing here. These are the ones (candidates) who told me to come and campaign for them. No other person told me to campaign for him.

“I can’t force myself to campaign for you when you have not asked for it. These ones (candidates) have told me, so, I’ve come here to campaign. If somebody asks you to work for him, you’ll work for him. But if they don’t want you to work for them, will you force them?”

Governor Wike pointed out that anybody who says Rivers State is inconsequential will suffer repercussion for ignoring it.

The governor enjoined all residents in the State to be rest assured that no intimidation and propaganda that can cause a distraction from the political path that has been so chosen.

“Any person who says Rivers State is not important, we will pepper him. Anybody who says he doesn’t regard Rivers State, we would not regard such person.

“There’s nothing like propaganda, nothing like intimidation because nobody can intimidate us. We are very, very solid. We are very strong.

“No State can point at us to determine what will happen here. Nobody can do such. So, be bold to say, I’m from Rivers State, I live in Rivers and I am happy with Rivers. What is important is our State which we have collected.

Governor Wike said it is ludicrous for the All Progressives Congress (APC) to campaign in the State based on the fact that President Muhammadu Buhari, who is their leader, has already adjudged PDP in Rivers as the best in infrastructure delivery in the country.

He said because his administration believes in practice demonstration of governance, 12 flyovers were executed within 4 years, in addition to other development projects that have been delivered.

“All these people who say they are campaigning, what are they campaigning for? President Muhammadu Buhari, the leader of APC said I am the best as far as development is concerned. What nature of campaign will they be doing again?”

Speaking further, governor Wike recalled that during the courtesy visit to the Amayanabo of Grand Bonny before coming to the campaign ground, his contributions to the eventual flag-off of the Bonny-Bodo Road were recounted by the monarch.

Governor Wike assured that the ongoing shore protection work at LongJohn in Abalamabie community will be completed. He also informed that the contract for the much desired Ring-road in Bonny Town will be signed by him, and completed within the life span of the administration of his successor.

The governor, who frowned at the pace of work at the Bonny National Grammar School that is being reconstructed, for which 100 percent of the contract sum has been paid, assured that it will be completed and formally handed over before the end of his tenure.

Governor Wike urged them to keep faith with the PDP, consider the opportunity they have now as the best time to deliver bulk vote to ensure that Sir Siminialayi Fubara and his running mate win the election.

“This is the closest time and period an Ibani son is getting to the throne of the governor of Rivers State. Now, who is the man that will decide what will be here and what will not be there. Is it not your son? What project is bigger than that project?”

In his address, Rivers State governorship candidate, Sir Siminialayi Fubara listed three areas in Bonny that his administration will pay attention to when elected eventually on March 11th, 2023.

They are issues of security, construction of internal roads that will further address perennial flooding in the area and protection of the traditional institution.

“We have protected your traditional institution to show that we are people who understand, recognise and appreciate institutions.

“So, our campaign here today is very simple. We will ensure that we sustain the peace that is in Bonny. Everything that we need to do to make sure that you continue to enjoy this peace, we will do so that the IOCs operating here will continue to operate.”

Sir Fubara solicited votes and assured that his administration will consolidate what the Wike’s administration has achieved and continue to deliver services that will make living pleasurable in the State.

“PDP has performed in this State and PDP is asking you for your support to continue with the performance. We are not saying we want to perform. We are saying that we will be performing and continue to perform.

Rivers West senatorial district candidate and deputy governor of Rivers State, Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo, who spoke on behalf of House of Representatives and House of Assembly candidates from Bonny, assured the people of qualitative representation.

Earlier, governor Wike paid a courtesy call at the palace of the King Dr. Edward Asimini William Dappa Pepple III, Perekule XI, the Amanyanabo and natural ruler of grand Bonny kingdom.