News

Why Victims Of Train Accident Were Kept In Open Space At LASUTH – Lagos Govt

Anthony Adeniyi52 mins ago
6

The Lagos State Government has described as falsehood the report peddled on social media that victims of the train accident at Ikeja were left unattended.

This was after a video surfaced showing the victims on the floor inside the premises of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital in Ikeja on Thursday.

Social media users had lamented that the hospital must have lacked bed spaces for it to subject the victims to open space treatment.

In response, the state said, “Victims were speedily evacuated to LASUTH. They were attended to outside the emergency Centre to classify their injuries. Normal medical procedure in an emergency.

“Survivors have since undergone various stages of treatment and admitted into wards.

“LASUTH has displayed excellence and commitment to ensure all patients are stable and discharged promptly.

“It is inhuman for anyone to go on social media to peddle rumours when families grieve over the loss of their loved ones.”

Anthony Adeniyi52 mins ago
6

Related Articles

Driver In Train-Bus Accident Arrested

41 mins ago

Lagos First Lady Visits Victims Of Train-Bus Accident

57 mins ago
LASTMA

Danfo Driver Kills Private Car Owner In One-way Drive

1 hour ago

FUTA Class 2022 Gives Back To School

21 hours ago