Why Victims Of Train Accident Were Kept In Open Space At LASUTH – Lagos Govt

The Lagos State Government has described as falsehood the report peddled on social media that victims of the train accident at Ikeja were left unattended.

This was after a video surfaced showing the victims on the floor inside the premises of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital in Ikeja on Thursday.

Social media users had lamented that the hospital must have lacked bed spaces for it to subject the victims to open space treatment.

In response, the state said, “Victims were speedily evacuated to LASUTH. They were attended to outside the emergency Centre to classify their injuries. Normal medical procedure in an emergency.

“Survivors have since undergone various stages of treatment and admitted into wards.

“LASUTH has displayed excellence and commitment to ensure all patients are stable and discharged promptly.

“It is inhuman for anyone to go on social media to peddle rumours when families grieve over the loss of their loved ones.”