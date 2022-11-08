Why Tinubu Is Afraid Of Debates – Ologbondiyan

The Spokesperson for the Atiku Campaign Organisation, Kola Ologbondiyan, has said the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu,is afraid of debates.

According to him, Tinubu doesn’t want to engage in debates because he’s aware that his past could be unearthed.

He said the former governor of Lagos could be exposed for fleecing the state for eight years.

Ologbondiyan stated, “Asiwaju Tinubu is also aware that he cannot face the public to answer questions bordering on his past, particularly, the question on his ancestry, the Alpha-Beta tax saga; as well as his alleged stranglehold on the business, politics and lives of Lagosians from 1999 till date.

“He is afraid of being exposed of fleecing Lagos State for eight years through multiple and harsh tax regimes with nothing to show other than rulership by brawl, breeding of touts and raising criminal street gangs, only to turn around now to attempt to claim the achievements of succeeding governors as his. While continuing to use Alpha-Beta to extort Lagosians for nearly 20 years. Alpha-Beta is the sole tax collecting agency in Lagos.”

According to Ologbondiyan, “Nigerians will recall that the APC presidential candidate did not attend the signing of the National Peace Accord in Abuja; he failed to turn up at Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industries, he avoided the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Conference and shunned the televised debate organised by credible media houses and civil society groups in Abuja on Sunday to attend a marriage bash in the same nation’s capital.

“Is it not strange that Tinubu, who claims to be a progressive, is dodging debate, a hallmark of progressivism?

“Asiwaju Tinubu and Kashim Shettima have turned themselves into a butt of public joke over their reported inability to even defend the scripts that were written for them with spurious claims and litany of fake promises, which Nigerians have appropriately tagged as ‘Renewed Hopelessness’.”