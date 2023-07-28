Why Tinubu Didn’t Appoint Keyamo, Fani-Kayode – Bwala

Daniel Bwala, a supporter of former vice president Atiku Abubakar, has apparently given reason why President Bola Tinubu didn’t appoint Festus Keyamo and Femi Fani-Kayode into his cabinet.

Tinubu on Thursday unveiled his ministerial list which was read out by the Senate for confirmation.

Missing on the list is Keyamo, a former minister of state for labour and employment, and Fani-Kayode, a former minister of aviation.

Both men were very vocal in support of Tinubu during the 2023 electioneering period.

Reacting to their snub, Bwala recalled that the European Union, in its official statement on the 2023 election in Nigeria, described Keyamo and Fani-Kayode as merchants of fake news.

According to Bwala, Tinubu may have snubbed them to please the EU.

He tweeted, “PBAT na sharp President ohh. He knows how much he values European Union’s opinion and wants to please them. Have you not noticed that those who EU reckon as CERTIFIED MERCHANTS OF FAKE NEWS. Tinubu refused to appoint them as ministers?”