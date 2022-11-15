Why There Might Not Be Elections In 2023 – Charly Boy

Entertainer Charly Boy has said there may not be elections in Nigeria in 2023.

Charly Boy said this while expressing displeasure at the state of the country.

The staunch supporter of Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, lamented the state of the conomt, burning of INEC offices amongst others.

He told Daily Post: “There may be no election next year going by what I see. I don’t think that these people who have their stronghold on the nation’s political space are willing to relinquish power to the people.

“I repeat, there may not be an election next year. I have been saying this since last year. The way things are going, I doubt it. Nigeria is on a free fall. I have been saying it for years”.

I was telling my family that a dollar will get to N1500. Look at what is happening now; it’s almost getting to N1000. There you are. The redesigning of the Naira is not a solution. How can it be a solution when you are producing nothing and you are not exporting? So you just keep printing money to pay salaries and you think that’s a solution?

“Do you know what will happen at the end of the day? Because anybody who has money now, will not have tomorrow. If you have 5 million Naira today, some people will think it’s a lot of money, but do you know that every day, that 5 million Naira that you have in the bank keeps depreciating?

“If you give it another 4 months, that money will be worth 800k. So where do we go from there? So it looks like there may be no election next year. Everything points to that fact.”