Why Ten Hag Didn’t Start Rashford Against Wolves

Marcus Rashford, a forward for Manchester United, has explained why he did not start in the Reds’ victory over Wolves. Rashford later entered the game and scored the winning goal.

Erik ten Hag did not choose the forward for the starting XI for United’s trip to Wolves despite the striker’s recent strong play for both club and country.

Marcus went on to atone for his oversight after being introduced by the manager at halftime, coming off the bench to score the game-winning goal in the 1-0 victory at Molineux. Ten Hag said before the game that an “internal disciplinary” was the reason behind it.

Speaking to BT Sport after the final whistle, Marcus clarified what happened in the build-up to the game and hopes that a line can now be drawn under it.

“I was a little bit late for a meeting, I slept in, overslept. It can happen,” Rashford told BT reporter Des Kelly.

“It’s the team rules and it’s a mistake that can happen. Obviously, [I’m] disappointed not to play [from the start] but I understand the decision.

“I’m happy we managed to win the game anyway. I think we can draw a line under it and move on.”

The Reds secured all three points from a tense match in the Midlands thanks to Rashford’s 11th goal of the season for United in all competitions.

The forward has now scored in each of the club’s last three games.

“It’s a nice feeling for a forward to have that happening for them,” Marcus explained to MUTV’s Liam Bradford, when asked about his recent scoring run.

“It’s a difficult place for us to come to play our football and to win games, and we didn’t necessarily play our best football but we got three points.

“I think for a team that’s developing – we’ve striving to be the best we can be – you have to be able to win games in that fashion. I’m really pleased we managed to do it.”