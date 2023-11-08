Why South-West Govs Ended Political Interference in Oodua Investment Company – Abiodun

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun said the owner states of the Oodua Investment Company Ltd have decided against interfering in the running of the conglomerate.

Abiodun, speaking while receiving in audience the board and management of the conglomerate, led by its Group Chairman, Otunba Bimbo Ashiru,

expressed delight at the successes recorded by the company in recent years.

Commending the sense of creativity, direction and purpose of the new management team, Prince Abiodun noted that he and the other South-West governors adopted a non-interference approach in order to reposition the conglomerate to reflect the true worth of the people of the zone.

He said: “I want to recall that in 2019 when I assumed office, my colleagues and I sat and we decided that it was high time we began the process of repositioning Odu’a and that the present Odu’a at that time did not reflect the quality of us as a people of the South-West.

“We decided that no longer would we want an Odu’a where the members that represent the various states are just politicians; that we would ensure that we have members that are fit for purpose, and also that we should ensure that even the management itself and the directors are professionally recruited so that they can complement the board.

“Today’s Odu’a is a complete departure, night and day from what Odu’a used to be.

