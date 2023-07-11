Why South-East Leaders Shouldn’t Be Forced To Speak Against Sit-at-home – Keyamo

Former minister of state for labour and employment, Festus Keyamo, SAN, has urged Nigerians not to apply pressure on the South-East leaders who are quiet about the insecurity caused by unknown gunmen enforcing sit-at-home order in their region.

In a statement, Keyamo stated that most of the leaders chose silence for fear of being attacked if they voice against the sit-at-home in the South-East.

The former minister said he came about the conclusion after a friend confided in him concerning the situation.

He said, “I think it is time to call a spade, a spade: the simple reason the elites in the South East are finding it difficult to speak out against those killing and dehumanising their own people in the East is the fear of reprisal attacks against their own properties and family members back home by these ‘unknown gunmen’.

“I have spoken to my friends privately and they have admitted this much. Let’s not put unnecessary pressure on these elites. It’s a difficult situation for them. Their silence does not mean support for what is happening there. It is the responsibility of the federal government to restore law and order in all parts of the country and this I am ABSOLUTELY certain the government of @officialABAT will do. Besides, we cannot isolate a region and its elites in a country where we see ourselves as one. It is our collective responsibility to assist the FG in restoring order nationwide.

“The only thing I ask is that these same elites must either now be silent or totally support the efforts of the federal government (be it military or otherwise) in restoring order to that region. When they initially kicked against operation ‘PYTHON DANCE’ in the East, little did they know that the situation would degenerate to this level of savagery. Now, they know.”

The sit-at-home order is being enforced as a form of protest against the continued detention of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra.