Why Some People Are Against Me – Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has said those against him are those of the political dispensation that is behind the economic woes in the country.

He, however, stated that everyone can’t be in support of his presidential ambition, stressing that there will be problem if such was the case.

Obi spoke while addressing supporters in Enugu during which he expressed sadness st the passing of the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, George Obiozor.

He said, “What is happening is that some people have different opinions, everybody should not support me and everybody will not support me. In fact, if everybody supports me, there is danger. Some will disagree.

“Some people have a structure that has brought us to this juncture where we produce 133 million people who are poor; where our primary health care has collapsed; where we have 20 million out-of-school children; where we have almost 40 per cent unemployment, with 60 per cent youth unemployment, and where we have the highest youth job prevent in the world.

“So, they will not support me but I urge all of us to remember that we need to build a new Nigeria. Nobody is against me, what people have is different opinion which is allowed in a democratic dispensation,” he said.