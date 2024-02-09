Why Social Media Must Be Regulated — Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has emphasized the urgent need for the regulation of social media platforms, describing them as a societal menace that disseminates misinformation and threatens national unity.

Speaking through his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, at a recent event in Lagos, President Tinubu underscored the critical role of accurate information in shaping policies and driving national development agendas.

He expressed concerns over the proliferation of fake news and misinformation on social media platforms, highlighting their detrimental impact on societal cohesion and national stability. President Tinubu stressed the necessity of implementing a regulatory framework to govern the dissemination of news and information on these platforms, aiming to curb the spread of false narratives and safeguard the integrity of public discourse.

President Tinubu further emphasized the pivotal role of data in informing evidence-based policymaking and facilitating the growth and development of the nation. He asserted that access to reliable and well-informed data is indispensable for driving effective governance and fostering sustainable progress.

Underlining his administration’s commitment to engaging in data-driven decision-making processes, President Tinubu reiterated the importance of ensuring the accuracy and reliability of the information utilized in policy formulation and execution.

“The social media has become a societal menace and must be regulated. As many people do not understand that once the send button is hit, there is a potential to reach millions of people around the world which is capable of causing a great d@nger not just in the society but even unintended consequences to the individuals that are receiving information which may include security of life.

As citizens become more interested in governance, it is the government’s obligation to ensure that engagement with citizens springs with shared agreement on what the truth is, what is real and what is not,” he said.