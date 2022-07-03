Why Ronaldo Wants To Leave Man United – Fabrizio

Football transfer market specialist, Fabrizio Romano, has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United.

According to him, Ronaldo is angry the club is yet to make a strong statement in the transfer market.

“He [Ronaldo] is really disappointed by Manchester United’s general situation in the transfer market,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“The general situation on the market especially. I am told he appreciates Erik ten Hag. He is convinced he is a very good manager to restart the project but can’t be the manager.

“He needs the club, the board and the owners to make a strong statement in the market. They need to sign players. It’s the beginning of July. Man United have no new players in their team.

“This is something that is really disappointing to Cristiano. He is really ambitious. We know him very well in football and this is why Cristiano is not happy with the Manchester United situation.

“He was expecting new signings, some strong messages from Man United in the transfer market, looking at other big clubs [Man City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham] in England making signings.”