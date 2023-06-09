Why Rivers Is Backing Akpabio For Senate Presidency – Fubara

The Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has made a decisive declaration regarding the preferred choices for the leadership positions in the National Assembly.

Fubara announced the state’s support for Senator Godswill Akpabio as Senate President and Tajudeen Abbas as Speaker of the House of Representatives, aligning with the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s stance.

The governor emphasized that this support is driven by the intention to advance the interests of Nigeria as a whole.

Meeting with National Assembly Members-Elect: Unity for National Interest

The details of the governor’s announcement were revealed during a meeting with the members-elect of the National Assembly from Rivers State.

The gathering took place at the Executive Council Chambers of the Government House in Port Harcourt.

In a statement by Boniface Onyedi, media aide to the governor, it was explained that the declared support is not only in the interest of the state but also aims to benefit all the elected representatives from Rivers State who will be formally admitted into either chamber once the 10th National Assembly is proclaimed on June 13, 2023.

Governor’s Call for Unity and Focused Action

During the meeting, Governor Fubara urged the members-elect to stay committed to the declared interest of the state and work together as a united front.

He emphasized the importance of electing the preferred choices for the leadership positions, highlighting the potential positive impact and subsequent dividends that would follow.

The governor assured the lawmakers of the continued support of the state government, reinforcing the significance of their role in national affairs.