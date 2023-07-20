Why Reality TV Singers Are Successful – Iyanya

Singer Iyanya Mbuk, aka Iyanya, has revealed why most winners of reality tv shows don’t really become famous and successful musically.

Iyanya won the Project Fame West Africa season 1 and went on to drop the hit song ‘Kukere’.

However, like many of his kind, his fame has been inconsistent.

According to him, the reason why such happens is because most winners of reality tv singing shows never wanted fame.

He said, “Obviously, most people who win these reality shows don’t have any plans of being famous or anything. It just happened to them. Yeah, he has a nice voice, tried it and he won.

“So, I believe that the people who go further are the people who prayed for that platform. And they finally got it and they are like, ‘I’m not going back from here.’ That is how I look at it.”