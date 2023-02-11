Why PDP Suspension Will Collapse – Nnamani

Former governor of Enugu State, Chimaroke Nnamani, has said his suspension from the Peoples Democratic Party will collapse.

Nnamani was suspended by the PDP for anti-party activities.

The former governor had been Campaigning for the All Progressives Congress candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, despite the PDP having Atiku Abubakar as its candidate in the 2023 presidential election.

Post on his Twitter page could be seen declaring support for Tinubu.

Reacting to his suspension, Nnamani tweeted that no fair hearing was done before it was issued.

He wrote, “The PDP ‘Penkelemesi’ suspension without hearing is incurably messy and will collapse. #ebeanoFAM.

Freedom of Choice and Freedom of Association inalienable, Right to Fair Hearing inviolable. #ebeano

Live Free or Die trying! #Chimaroke.”