Why Osinbajo Snubs Tinubu’s Rallies

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has never attended any rally of the ruling All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Recall that Osinbajo came second to Tinubu at the APC presidential primary election last year.

Since the loss, Osinbajo has distanced himself from the APC presidential campaign, despite having time for other events.

The VP was recently seen at the Baptist Boy’s School reunion in Abeokuta and had also been gracing other events.

Reacting, the spokesperson for the APC campaign, Festus Keyamo, SAN, said Osinbajo was directed to face national duties and concentrate on governance.

He said, “Rotimi Amaechi (former Minister of Transportation) was there in Adamawa State and Jos recently; he has been going to the rallies but he has picked the ones he wants to attend.

“For the Vice President, it was a directive for him to face governance, and you can see Mr President has been going round campaigning. Also, Ngige is not campaigning against our party, he just said he will remain neutral for his own reasons and that is just one minister out of 43.

“We have an absolutely strong coalition in the APC unlike the PDP that has virtually collapsed.”