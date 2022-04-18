Why Osinachi Refused To Divorce Husband -Mother

Oriaku Mmadu, the mother to late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, has revealed why her daughter did not divorce her husband despite alleged domestic abuse.

Osinachi died days ago after she was admitted to a hospital in Abuja.

Her colleagues had alleged that her husband had beat her which led to her hospitalisation.

Speaking about the singer’s death, her mother stated that Osinachi believed in Bublical principles about marriage, which was why she refused to remain in the abusive marriage.

She said: “Osinachi believed in the biblical injunction that says marriage is for better for worse, and that was why she endured the marriage thinking that Peter Nwachukwu will change but unfortunately, my daughter died”.