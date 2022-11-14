Why Obi Will Become A Political Outcast In 2023 – Adeyanju

Political activist, Deji Adeyanju, has said the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi,will become an outcast after the 2023 election.

He said this was because his candidacy was designed to help his counterpart in the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, win the election.

According to Adeyanju, Obi will be blamed by the Peoples Democratic Party and others because his candidacy is oy contesting against the party’s presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar who was his former boss.

He tweeted, “Peter Obi is not running for president. He is only running against Atiku & his former party, PDP and after Tinubu wins in February, all the political class in Nigeria will blame him for handing Tinubu victory.

“He will become a political outcast in Nigeria. If Kwankwaso can only work with him, his chances might change.

“I will take so much pleasure in mocking all those that insulted me over my criticism of Atiku, Peter Obi, Kwankwaso; and the disorganized, divided and unserious opposition in February after they hand victory to Tinubu.”