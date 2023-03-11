Why Obi Left PDP For Labour Party – Wike

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has said the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, left the Peoples Democratic Party after learning that some northern politicians wanted power to remain in the north.

Wike, who lost the PDP presidential primary to Atiku Abubakar, said he supported a power shift to the south.

According to him, he never worked against Obi but supplied him with the necessary logistics to achieve his dream.

Wike spoke, Thursday, when he hosted on a courtesy visit, the National Executive Committee of Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo Worldwide, at Government House in Port Harcourt, according to a statement by the governor’s assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri.

He said: “I supported that power must come to the south. When Obi came here, I gave him all the logistics; vehicles, and other support and paid for the stadium, but some other persons applied and I refused. You should know me too well by now.”

“Obi was running with us. I knew when Obi left. He was principled and he said he can’t stand it, people should say the truth. He went to see Sule Lamido in Jigawa, not in Dutse, but in a village that will take you more than four or five hours drive from Dutse the capital.

“You know what he told Obi? He didn’t tell him that look, you came late and I have chosen somebody. He said it is the north that will produce the next president. That was how Obi left saying why is he wasting time. Ask him, that’s how he left PDP.”

“And that was what I saw at the convention ground. Within minutes, knowing that I was going to win, your sons were all the ones who did everything and sabotaged me. I said ok, no problem.

“But I still maintained that look, if you have taken the presidential candidate you can’t take chairmanship again, give us back the chairman and I still stand by that and if you don’t do that whatever you see you take.”