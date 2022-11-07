Politics

Why Obi, Kwankwaso Can’t Slam PDP – Okowa

Anthony Adeniyi3 hours ago
Okowa, Peter Obi
The Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, has said presidential candidates, Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso, cannot blame the Peoples Democratic Party for Nigeria’s woes because they were members of the party until recently.

Okowa said this at the presidential town hall meeting organised by Arise TV on Sunday.

The Governor was at the event to represent his principal, the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, whom he’s running mate to.

According to Okowa, both men could not dissociate themselves from whatever problem they blamed PDP for because they were members of the party just a few months ago.

The Governor also reminded the audience that Obi was running mate to Atiku in the 2019 presidential election and sang praises of his principal at the time.

He went on to reveal that the PDP couldn’t have been all that bad as the party did brought some development to the country.

See video: https://twitter.com/_dinomelaye/status/1589514498947579906?t=cXdiikrWovS-GFqasng6cQ&s=19

