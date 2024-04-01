Why Obi is Threatening to Dump Labour Party – Bwala

Top politician Daniel Bwala has alleged that 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi has threatened to dump the Labour Party.

According to him, this is because he’s not certain of getting the party’s presidential ticket in 2027.

Bwala stated his in a post on X social media platform days after Obi hinted at dumping the LP.

He wrote, “The presidential candidate of @NgLabour at the 2023 elections @PeterObi is hunted by a ghost that he created. Sensing the obvious in Labour Party to the effect that there is no automatic ticket, he has therefore threatened that if the party would not conform, he will leave

“The social Democratic Party which he hopes to use the platform when the need arises, doesn’t give automatic ticket. Peter Obi feared that he may likely not win delegate election because he is not a grass root politician, is presently in a quagmire

“A former president is reported to be having it very difficult convincing nation’s statesmen to support the move because they prefer to give @officialABAT his due time to reform Nigeria,

“Peter Obi was reported as being advised immediately to start campaign and woo the core northern Nigeria as well as the Muslim communities across the nation to disprove the notion that he uses identity politics. He has since commenced the exercise, but it is feared that the foreign media which packaged him in the last election consider him as too difficult to re-brand based on analytics on his chances.

“His base called the “obedient” people made it clear to him that they would not accept any merger that will extinguish his presidential bid.

“HE IS BETWEEN THE DEVIL AND THE DEEP BLUE SEA.”