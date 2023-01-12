Why Obi Is Nigeria’s Next President – Adebanjo

Pa Ayo Adebanjo, an elder statesman and the head of Afenifere, the premier Yoruba socio-political organization, declared that Nigerians are more passionate about Peter Obi of the Labour Party than they are about any other candidate.

During a question-and-answer session on Thursday’s State of the Nation news broadcast on Arise Television, Adebanjo made the assertion.

He maintained that it was the South East’s turn to produce the president, claiming that he was the first to raise the issue.

Adebanjo said, “Well, I believe those who have love in following the trajectory of the Nigerian election must know why we are supporting Peter Obi. Of course, you must remember I was the first person to cry out that it was the turn of the South East. The parties had not done their primaries at that time, but I was just thinking about the constitutionality, logicality and equity of the situation of Nigerian politics from the time of independence.

“I think all passion for Obi cannot be compared with others. It is historical, philosophical, logical and constitutional, and even a question of inclusiveness if you are sincere about keeping Nigeria together.”