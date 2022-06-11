Why Northern Govs Backed Tinubu – El-rufai

Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir -El-rufai, ha said northern governors stood with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu because they saw that he was the most sellable in their region.

The support of the northern governors is believed to have helped Tinubu to emerge as the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Tinubu polled 1,271 to defeat his closest challenger, ex-minister Rotimi Amaechi, who polled 316 while Vice President Yemi Osinbajo came only third in the primaries, polling 235

“I can’t say all of us stuck with Bola Tinubu. Not all of us were stuck with Bola Tinubu. In many of our states, the delegates’ votes were divided. And I went to address the Kaduna delegates for the last time before the voting,” El-rufai said.

“I don’t know how the delegates voted but the feedback I got after the voting is that most of them voted Asiwaju, some voted for Amaechi and some voted for Vice president, Osinbajo.

“But overall you can see that overwhelming, Asiwaju Tinubu won. I cannot say all the governors did that. We the Northwest governors met and we decided that our best bet, is the person we can most easily sell in our region, and that is Asiwaju Tinubu and this is why you see the pattern of the voting that way and where the North-West goes, the North East follows.”