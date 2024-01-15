Why Nigerians Shouldn’t Worry About ‘Japa’ – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu sought to allay concerns about the increasing departure of skilled workers from Nigeria during his address in Owerri, the Imo State capital, on Monday.

Assuring citizens, he pledged that the Federal Government, in collaboration with sub-national entities, would intensify efforts to train individuals capable of filling the evident professional void in critical sectors such as health and technology.

Tinubu’s remarks came during the second-term inauguration of Governor Hope Uzodimma, where he emphasized the government’s commitment to prioritizing the education of children and youth.

“You see the priority in industrialisation. Healthcare will receive more allocation and more attention.

“Don’t worry about what you are hearing about the Japa syndrome, we will train more people and we will supply them self,” he said.