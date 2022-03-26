Why Nigerians Should Re-elect APC -Fashola

The Minister of Work and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has given reasons why Nigerians should re-elect the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

According to him, the APC has done well in governance and should be re-elected to enable the party finish most of the projects it started.

Fashola who spoke on Channels Television on Friday added that re-electing the APC will enable the party to embark on more projects.

He said: “Of course, there are many projects that will not be finished in the tenure of this administration, the Buhari-led administration. That would for me be a reason for members of the electorate to make an informed choice.

“Who do you want to continue with it? Those who did not start or those who started it and time did not permit them to finish it?

“That will be a reason for conversation in the future as the electorates make their choice.

“Now, we have momentum and I’m sure that if we are trusted with this mandate again, we will do more and complete many of the projects that the precious time and resources may not have permitted us to complete.”