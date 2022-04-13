Why Nigeria Needs Me -Tinubu

Presidential hopeful and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has said Nigeria needs a courageous leader like him to bring revenue and build the country.

Tinubu spoke at one-day parley between current Speakers and Deputy Speakers of the APC-led States.

The theme was ‘The Legislature, Changing times and Nigeria’s Democratic Journey’.

He said: “Nigeria needs me even as I need Nigeria. Nigeria needs drastic courageous changes that will bring revenue and I am that courageous one it needs.

“I was raised to be courageous and this has been working for me. I want to bring same to bear as president of Nigeria.

” Accelerated development of our nation is about thinking and doing, and I am ready to do that again because I am a thinker and doer.”