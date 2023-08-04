Why NBA Is Against Our Ilorin Branch – EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has reacted to a press statement jointly signed by Aishat Omotayo Temim and Ridwan Musa, acting Chairperson and Publicity Secretary respectively of the Ilorin Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association.

The statement draws attention to what they termed as non-adherence to Rule of Law by the Ilorin Zonal Command of the EFCC, and calling for the transfer of the Zonal Commander.

The EFCC’s reaction is contained in a statement signed by Wilson Uwujaren, the Head, Media and Publicity for the commission.

The statement read in part, “Without prejudice to the right of members of the Bar, and indeed any Nigerian, to ventilate a grievance, the Commission is scandalized that the NBA Ilorin Branch chose a moment when one of its members, Suleiman Toyin Yahaya, was being detained by the Ilorin Command for allegedly tampering with the statement of a suspect under investigation, to launch a media attack against the Command and its leadership.

“This, to all intent and purposes, smacks of blackmail and disguised attempt to intimidate the Ilorin Command of the Commission into unconscionable docility.

“As a branch of the NBA that prides itself as an apostle of rule of law and ethical conduct, it is shocking that the Ilorin Branch of the NBA was silent on the alleged criminal act of its member who was being detained with a valid remand order, and has since been released in obedience to a counter order of court.

“It is also worrisome that the NBA finds it convenient to shift the blame for the alleged unprofessional conduct of its members in matters of legal representation for crime suspects, to personnel of the EFCC. Legal representation of suspects is not within the remit of the EFCC.

“While the Commission is willing to investigate any allegation of unprofessional conduct by any of its personnel, those making such claims must provide proof.

“It must, however, be emphasized that the Commission, as a creation of law, conducts its activities within the ambit of law and no law has been violated so far by the EFCC in its operations in Ilorin.”