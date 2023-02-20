Why N-Power Batch C Yet To Receive Three Months Benefit – Minister

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Umar Saddiya, has said blamed the delay in the payment of N-Power Batch C2 stipends for the months of October, November and December 2022, on unavoidable and unforseen challenges, including technical processes and the end of fiscal year mopping up of funds.

She, however, stated that significant progress has been made in addressing these issues, and funds will be released within the week.

This was disclosed in a statement she personally signed on Sunday.

She said, “Be assured that all outstanding stipends for graduate and non-graduate beneficiaries will be paid shortly.

“Your plight, particularly in these trying times matters greatly and is well understood.

“We therefore urge you to continue serving our dear nation in your places of primary assignment, and in the case of non-graduates, be receiving your training, with calm understanding while we deploy all efforts to resolve this delay.

“Thank you for your usual commitment and cooperation.”