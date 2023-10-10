Why My WAEC Certificate Bears Sadiq Abubakar – Atiku

In response to mounting scrutiny and allegations of forgery concerning his Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) certificate, Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has come forward to provide an explanation for the discrepancies. The clarification was conveyed by one of his aides, Dele Momodu, in a statement posted on Atiku’s social media platform on Tuesday.

The controversy surrounding Atiku’s SSCE certificate revolves around the appearance of the name “Sadiq Abubakar” on the document, which diverges from the name “Atiku Abubakar” found on his other credentials. These allegations of inconsistency were raised by members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Dele Momodu, acting as Atiku’s spokesperson, acknowledged the accusations and promptly relayed them to the former Vice President. In response, Atiku Abubakar addressed the matter, offering an explanation for the name variation on his SSCE certificate. However, the specifics of his response were not provided in the statement released by Momodu.

Momodu wrote, ”The APC busybodies have been bombarding me with allegations of forgery against my Principal, ALHAJI ATIKU ABUBAKAR (GCON), which I immediately forwarded to him and here is his copious response: ‘Yes I used Sadiq Abubakar to sit for my WAEC and after passing my exams I went to swear an affidavit to say I am the same person as ATIKU Abubakar. I went to ABU as Atiku Abuakar and passed my Exams as Atiku Abubakar. Interviewed as Atiku Abubakar by the Federal Civil Service Commission and hired into the Customs Service as Atiku Abubakar. So where is forgery there?’ – ATIKU ABUBAKAR

”CAN THE APC social media bullies forward the deluge of questions in circulation to their boss and get instant and direct response…

I SALUTE ALHAJI ATIKU ABUBAKAR…”