Why Mohbad’s Father is Aggrieved – Iyabo Ojo

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, dropped a bombshell during a candid interview with media personality, Daddy Freeze, on Friday, shedding light on the ongoing feud within the family of late Nigerian rapper Ilerioluwa Olademeji Aloba, known as Mohbad.

The acclaimed actress alleges that Mr. James Aloba, the father of the late rapper, is embroiled in a bitter dispute due to the revelation that his son had discreetly acquired assets in the name of his six-month-old son, Liam.

The shocking revelation has left the Aloba family torn apart over the inheritance of the late singer’s valuable properties.

Iyabo Ojo, known for her fearless commentary, expressed her concern during the interview, highlighting the deep-seated discord within the family as they grapple with this unexpected revelation.

She said, “I’ve spoken to Mohbad’s wife. I’ve spoken to Mohbad’s mum. And Mohbad’s dad also called me and told me some things. From what Mohbad’s dad said I know that there’s an issue going on between the dad and the wife’s family.

“He said he would like me to ask Mohbad’s wife’s mother some questions which are personal family questions. Most of it is based on properties and money. And one of it was like… He said to me, ‘I bought my own property with my name so why will Mohbad buy his own property in his son’s name?’ Don’t I think it was shady?

“There’s a property that Mohbad bought in his son’s name.”