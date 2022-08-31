Why Lecturers Deserve Salary Despite Strike – ASUU

Emmanuel Osodeke, the Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has said lecturers deserve salaries despite not working for months due to their strike action.

Osodeke stated that though the lecturers were not teaching, they were still fulfilling other trajectories of their job.

The ASUU Chairman soke during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Tuesday.

He stated, “You purposely delayed the negotiations. Government purposely ensured that our students stayed at home for six or eight months. But if they had come in to negotiate with us in February, the students would not stay at home. If they had come in March, they would not be at home. If they had come in April… but purposely, deliberately delayed the process. You will set up a panel, they will give you a report but delay for one year before they will release the result. Instead of addressing the issue, they are talking about no work, no pay.

“Now, let’s talk about no work, no pay. In my letter of appointment, the functions of a lecturer are teaching, research and community service. Those are the three trajectories of the functions of a lecturer. So, if you are on strike, the only thing you are not doing is teaching. When you go to universities, you will see our colleagues in offices, you will see them all over the place doing their research as part of their job, and doing community service.’’