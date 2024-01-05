Why Ladies Should Date Multiple Guys – Tacha

Former BBnaija reality TV star, Tacha, has Adviser ladies to date multiple guys if they want to get married on time.

According to her, if one of the guys they are dating fails to tie the knot with them, one of the others will.

This was as she advised ladies to stop being worried about what people will say about such a lifestyle.

She shared on X, “If you want that ring sis, date at least three guys. If Martins doesn’t pop the question, Easy would, and if Easy does not ask the question, Femi would.”

Tacha was disqualified in the third edition of the BBNaija show over an altercation.