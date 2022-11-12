Why Labour Party Was Denied Stadium Use For Obi Rally – Obaseki

The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has defended the state’s decision not to grant approval for the use of its stadium by the Labour Party for its presidential rally.

According to Obaseki, the tracks in the stadium were under warranty and so the state couldn’t risk approving the stadium for use.

The Governor said this during an interview with Channels Television.

He said, “The tracks for that stadium are still under warranty,” he said. “The pitch has to be maintained in a certain mould. So it’s not just another facility you can use without preparing.”

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Obaseki’s party, had used the stadium for a rally on October 22.

He said the PDP met the conditions for using the stadium.

“And the only reason why we allowed the PDP rally was because it was also used as an opportunity to commission that facility. Otherwise most other rallies are held in other large grounds around the city.”