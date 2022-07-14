Why Kwankwaso, Kachikwu’s Names Are Missing On Portal – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed why the names of the presidential candidates of African Action Congress (AAC) and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) were missing on its portal.

The Commission stated that the parties were yet to upload details of their governorship candidates on the electoral body’s nomination portal.

This was disclosed in a statement signed on Wednesday by its National Commissioner, Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye.

The Commissioner said it had so far processed 6,995 nomination forms uploaded by 16 out of 18 political parties for the constituencies where they intend to sponsor candidates.

“However, two political parties, the African Action Congress (AAC) and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), are yet to upload a single nomination to the portal.

“The Commission hereby reminds all political parties that they have three days left to upload their list of candidates to the ICNP. The deadline is Friday 15th July 2022. The portal will automatically shut down at 6.00pm on that date,” the statement read.

While Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso is the NNPP presidential candidate, Dumebi Kachikwu is ADC flag bearer.