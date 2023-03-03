Why INEC Stopped Transmitting Results Electronically – APC Chieftain

An All Progressives Congress chieftain, Ekene Ekene, has said the reason why the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, stopped transmitting results of the presidential election electronically was because some political parties had brought in Russian and Israeli hackers to manipulate the outcome.

He also stated that the parties who are challenging the final result of the election already knew they lost but we’re clinging on the non-transmission of results as an excuse.

Ekene said this during an interview on Arise TV.

He said, “Each party has a situation room, they’ve known the results. They knew they were losing and they wanted to cling on something; and what they want to cling on is the transmission of the results to the portal.

“But people do not know how many times the Independent National Electoral Commission server was hacked and attacked. And this was done by political parties that brought in Russian and Israeli hackers (I’m just giving you an intelligence report that I’m privileged to) to hack into INEC server and to transmit the end result and create chaos.

“None of them succeeded and that is why the election, to the best of my knowledge, was not transmitted on INEC server.”