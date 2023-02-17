Why I’m Proud Of Obi – Anyim

Former Senate President, Anytime Pius Anytime, has revealed that he’s proud of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

According to him, Obi deserves his praise for pulling his party from nowhere to what it is now in the scheme of things regarding the presidential election.

Anyim said this in a statement in which he denied having anything to do with the PDP G5 governors.

He said, “On the issue of His Excellency Peter Obi, the Labour Party Presidential Candidate. I am to say that I was in the PDP Presidential Primaries with H/E Peter Obi and others and at some point, all of us from South East met and resolved to work together, to ensure the zoning of the presidential position to South East and that whoever among us that got the ticket should be supported by the others.

“When the zoning failed. His Excellency Pafer Obi pulled out and joined Labour Party while I continued to the end.

“To the credit of His Excellency Peter Obi, today, he has become a factor in the political equation of 2023 presidential election. I must state here and always that I AM PROUD OF HIS EXCELLENCY PETER OBI FOR DOING WHAT I COULD NOT DO.

“For me, His Excellency Peter Obi winning or not should not be the issue but rather his ability to bring Labour Party from nowhere to a position of reckoning is a huge contribution to our political development. He has broken an age long myth and should be seen as having immeasurably become a source of inspiration to the future generations of Nigerian politicians and indeed has taken his pride of place in the history of Nigerian politics.

“At this juncture. let me state, and I know many Nigerians believe so, that whosoever God had destined to be the next president of Nigeria is already settled and no man can change that. I equally wish to state that it is disheartening for people to make and impute assumptions on whom anybody is supporting. I am certain that I have at no time discussed with anybody about who wins and or who will not win; rather, I have kept faith with my party.

“For the benefit of all, I am still a card-carrying member of the PDP, and I am in a very healthy mental position to speak for myself at any time.

“Finally, I therefore state that the front-page story on Thisday Newspaper of 17m February, 2023 captioned “How G5 Governors, Other PDP Leaders stand on Presidential Choice” has nothing to do with me.”