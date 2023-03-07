Why I’m Not Happy On My 76th Birthday – Pete Edochie

Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie, has said he was unhappy, as clocked 76 years on Tuesday.

He shared some reasons behind his unhappiness on his Instagram page.

The veteran said, “I’m 76 today and thank God who has brought me thus far. I should be happy today but I’m not because I can’t go to the bank to withdraw money which belongs to me and was told it’s for my own good.

“I can’t go to the filling station and buy fuel for my car, again must be for my own good. Electricity has been epileptic and has even now become worse. Elections manifest themselves as selection and tried to find out why but no one offered any explanation, so I said to myself, ‘Pete, it must be for your own good’.”