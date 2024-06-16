Why I Won’t Watch Brazil at Copa America – Ronaldinho

Ronaldinho has said he will not watch any game of the Brazilian national team in this year’s Copa America.

According to the former Barcelona player, the current players in the team lack love for the Brazil shirt. He said this was visible going by the poor performance in recent times.

He wa quoted as saying, “That’s it guys, I will not watch any Brazil game at the Copa América nor celebrate any victory”.

“I’ve had enough. It’s a sad moment for those who love Brazilian football. It’s hard now to find the spirit to watch the games”.

“It’s one of the worst teams in the recent years, no respectable leaders, only average players for the majority”.

“I’ve never seen a situation as bad as this. Lack of love for Brazil shirt and lack of football”.

“Our performance has been one of the worst things I’ve ever seen, it’s such a shame”.