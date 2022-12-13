Why I Won’t Vote For Atiku – Bode George

Former deputy national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Bode George, had said he will not vote for the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, unless the party practices inclusivity.

Recall that George had in September called for the resignation of the party’s national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu

According to him, Ayu could not continue to be chairman when the party’s presidential candidate comes from the north where he hailed from.

He then called for a southern to replace Ayu as national chairman of the PDP.

Speaking on Arise TV on Tuesday, George said failure to practice inclusivity may cause the party’s downfall in 2023.

“Until this party returns to the founding fathers’ principles of unity, with equity, fairness and justice being the pedestal for any political decision taken in this party, and ensuring broad-mindedness to accommodate the concerns of all zones in this country, PDP becomes vulnerable to disaster in the 2023 elections,” he said.

“I will not vote for the presidential candidate of our party. Until the issue of inclusivity is addressed. Let them sit down, and think over it. It is not negotiable; every Nigerian is important for this election.”