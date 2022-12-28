Why I Was Appointed Obi’s Campaign DG – Oshuntokun

The new Director General of the Obi-Datti Campaign Council, Akin Oshuntokun, has revealed why he decided to take up the role which was vacated by Doyin Okupe.

He also revealed why he’s supporting Peter Obi for president ahead of his tribesman, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress.

The DG, who spoke with Punch, dismissed claims that he influenced the decision by the Labour Party to name him for the position.

Oshuntokun said, “We are taking Nigeria away from the culture of sentiments. We are not going to help in perpetuating those primordial sentiments. Being a Yoruba man, Igbo or Fulani should not be a determinant to winning the election this time.

“Otherwise, we will be holding ourselves responsible for all things that have gone wrong in this country. The question should be about competence and antecedents.”

Asked if he would be under any form of pressure after his appointment following the exit of Okupe, Osuntokun admitted that he would not be the only person undergoing such pressure.

Osuntokun said though his new role may come with additional responsibilities, he was equal to the task of taking pressure.

“Of course, so will be the other DGs of other campaigns. Anybody in the campaign hierarchy will necessarily be under pressure until after the election. It is not an armchair position.

“Naturally, I feel good about it. I look forward to the new role. It didn’t come to me as a shock. I didn’t lobby for it.

“As the zonal coordinator of the South West and in the hierarchy of the campaign organisation, I am next to the DG of the South West. If we look at it from that perspective, it didn’t come to me as a surprise. That is the simple explanation for that”, he said.