Why I Wanted To Return LAUTECH Certificate – Graduate

A graduate of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Oludare Alaba, has revealed why he tried to return the certificate he got from the school.

Alaba, who graduated from the Department of Agricultural Extension and Rural Development, went viral a day ago after a video showed him arguing with some staff of the school.

From the video, he could be heard saying he wanted the school to refund his money because the certificate he paid for had been useless to him.

In a follow-up video, he said, “I collected the certificate but it has been of no use to me. I’ve struggled with life but the only opportunity I’ve come across wanted me to get involved in money rituals,” he said in Yoruba.

“I can’t get involved in such things because I want to be able to help my family.

“I asked my father to help look for funds so I can do something. I’m a great entertainer. It got me multiple awards during my NYSC programme in 2016. But he said the money he borrowed to pay my tuition hadn’t been paid.

“He asked if I would also borrow money to bury their corpse if they pass away. I cried that day.”