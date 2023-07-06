Why I Visited Tinubu At State House – Anyim

President Bola Tinubu recently held a meeting with former Senate President Anyim Anyim at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Anyim, who previously served as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation under President Goodluck Jonathan, arrived at the Villa a few minutes before 2 pm, accompanied by Olisah Metuh, the former National Publicity Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

It is worth noting that Anyim had announced his intention to run for President on the PDP’s ticket in 2022.

However, the party suspended him in March 2023, accusing him of engaging in anti-party activities due to his support for Francis Nwifuru, the All Progressives Congress’ governorship candidate in Ebonyi State.

In a separate development, Metuh publicly resigned from the PDP and retired from partisan politics in October 2022.

In a letter dated October 25, 2022, addressed to the party’s National Chairman, Metuh cited medical reasons as the basis for his decision.

Following their meeting, Senator Anyim spoke to journalists and revealed that the purpose of their visit was to extend their congratulations and support to President Tinubu on his inauguration and commend the achievements he has made thus far.

The discussions between the President and Anyim covered various matters of importance and were conducted in a sincere and cordial manner.

“It was a great honour to pay courtesy to the President and congratulate him, first and foremost, for his successful inauguration as the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and also to encourage and congratulate him for the bold he has taken so far.

“We had a whole lot of heart-to-heart discussions, but primarily, it’s to congratulate him,” Anyim said.