Why I Stopped Crossdressing Act – Brain Jotter

Comedian and skit maker, Chukwuebuka Amuzie, popularly known as Brain Jotter, has revealed that he quit crossdressing as his act because it “is not sustainable except you are doing it exceptionally well.”

Brain Jotter made this known when he appeared on Channels TV’s programme, Rubbin’ Minds, hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

He said, “I have a friend who is advising me to start making content as a crossdresser. I’m not interested because I’ve tried it before.

“There was a time I was creating content with the character Madam Ogadi in a church and the audience were applauding my performances. So it got to my head and it was almost a niche for me. But then I realised that cross-dressing is not sustainable for me. I just don’t buy the idea because it won’t last. People might enjoy it once or twice, but you’re not a woman. Except you are doing it exceptionally well.

“You can’t be wearing a woman’s clothes with beards.”