Why I Stick With One Woman – Iyanya

In a candid revelation, renowned singer Iyanya, born Iyanya Onoyom Mbuk, has opened up about his decision to embrace monogamy, citing the financial considerations associated with dating multiple women as a decisive factor.

The popular artist shared this insight during a featured appearance on the latest episode of the Doyin’s Corner podcast, hosted by reality star Doyinsola Anuoluwapo David.

He said, “I have priorities. I am too busy. Cheating is expensive.”

Doyin inferred: “Is it? Sure, it is. To maintain one girl is expensive talk more of multiple women.”

Iyanya’s straightforward acknowledgment sheds light on the practical aspects of maintaining romantic relationships in the public eye.