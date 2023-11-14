Entertainment

Why I Stick With One Woman – Iyanya

Anthony Adeniyi8 hours ago
51
Iyanya
Iyanya

In a candid revelation, renowned singer Iyanya, born Iyanya Onoyom Mbuk, has opened up about his decision to embrace monogamy, citing the financial considerations associated with dating multiple women as a decisive factor.

The popular artist shared this insight during a featured appearance on the latest episode of the Doyin’s Corner podcast, hosted by reality star Doyinsola Anuoluwapo David.

He said, “I have priorities. I am too busy. Cheating is expensive.”

Doyin inferred: “Is it? Sure, it is. To maintain one girl is expensive talk more of multiple women.”

Iyanya’s straightforward acknowledgment sheds light on the practical aspects of maintaining romantic relationships in the public eye.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi8 hours ago
51

Related Articles

Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi

Mr Eazi Speaks on Secret Wedding With Temi Otedola

8 hours ago
OAP DO2dtun

DO2dtun Slams Nigerian Artistes Charging Dollars in Nigeria

5 days ago
Hundeyin, Phyna

Lagos Police Spokesman Knocks BBNaija’s Phyna Over Altercation With Officers

1 week ago
Hilda Baci, Alan Fisher

Hilda Baci Reacts as Alan Fisher Snatches Longest Cooking Marathon Record

1 week ago