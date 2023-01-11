Politics

Why I Resigned As Lagos LP Chairman – Salako

Anthony Adeniyi2 hours ago
32
In order to pursue his desire to run for the Oshodi-Isolo Constituency 1 seat in the House of Representatives, Kayode Salako, a former chairman of the Labour Party in Lagos State, resigned as the party’s state chairman on Tuesday.

According to a Channels Television report, Salako revealed this on Wednesday, hours after handing Dayo Ekong, a former deputy women’s leader in the state, the party’s reins in Lagos.

He said, “We held our legal stakeholders’ meeting in Lagos yesterday (Tuesday). I willingly handed over the running of the affairs of the party to Mrs. Dayo Ekong because I wanted to contest an election.

“I am the candidate of the party for the House of Representatives seat in Oshodi-Isolo Constituency 1. The election is about 40 days’ time and I need to concentrate to face the challenges.”

