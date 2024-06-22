Why I Rejected Blank Cheque from Cheating Married Woman – Whitemoney

Whitemoney, the singer and Big Brother Naija contestant, recently opened up about his challenging past and his firm stance on personal ethics during an interview with Echo Room.

Reflecting on a particularly difficult period, Whitemoney shared how he once lived beneath a bridge in Ojuelegba, Lagos, while studying to become a cosmetologist.

His story took a poignant turn as he recounted an encounter with a wealthy married woman, who, despite having five children, offered him a blank check in exchange for a sexual relationship.

He said, “I got a blank cheque from a lady when I was living under Ojuelegba Bridge.

“Then I was learning cosmetology, she came into the store to buy something, then she saw me and gave me her number to call her.

“I called her. She was so beautiful. We started talking and then she called me to meet her at a hotel then she put out a blank cheque for me.

“Before she put out the blank cheque, she made a mistake by sending me her family picture. She had about five boys.

“She was one of those women that their husbands are hardly around. If she had not done that, maybe I would have slept with her.

“But the fact that I know that she was married, I refused. I have a law, I can never sleep with a married woman.”