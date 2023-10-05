Why I Refused to Accept N600m Security Vote – Adeleke

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has said he decided not to accept his N600m monthly security vote because of the current situation in Nigeria.

Adeleke disclosed this while fielding questions from journalists during a meeting in the state.

In a terse statement on X, the governor revealed, “At the ongoing #Ipadeimole, I urged everyone to be frank. A journalist asked a challenging question about forgoing my 600 million naira monthly security vote. I assured them that my commitment was genuine. I explained that this move is in response to critical situations In Nigeria.”

He added, “As the Governor, I’ve taken a principled stance on the Security vote. Since taking office, I’ve directed that it should be allocated to benefit the state, not my office. This reflects the sacrifices I’m making as a leader, and I encourage others to follow this example.

He also said, “At the ongoing #IpadeImole I was asked about the bursaries for students in Osun State, and I assured them that we are actively addressing this issue. While we are managing our resources carefully, I want to emphasize that my administration prioritizes the welfare of the students.”

Nigerians are currently facing hardship following the hike in fuel price resulting from the removal of fuel subsidy by government.

Also, the exchange rate between the naira and the US dollar is currently not helping matters as price of commodities have skyrocketed across the country.