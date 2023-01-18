Why I Refused Merger Offer With Obi – Kwankwaso

Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, has provided further information regarding why a potential merger with the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, didn’t work out.

On Wednesday, Kwankwaso stated they were unable to come to an agreement because LP was experiencing the height of the media frenzy. He was speaking at the Chatham House in London.

He said: “On Labour Party, I was initially interested in working with them.

“But at that time, they were at peak of the media hype and we couldn’t reach a compromise. Our party (NNPP) is a national party, and we’re commanding the support of the masses.”

Kwankwaso added: “If you have a party which is based on ethnicity and religion, that is the difference between the Labour party and our party, which is a national party, New Nigeria Peoples Party.”