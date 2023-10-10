Why I Posted My Academic Records – Dalung

A former Minister of Sports and Youth, Solomon Dalung, has said he posted the academic records for public scrutiny.

Dalung had posted his 1990 West African Education Council certificate, Certificate of Call to the Bar, Bachelor of Law certificate and Master of Laws certificates which he obtained from the University of Jos, Plateau State.

This he did amid controversy surrounding the academic records of President Bola Tinubu.

“I am an alumnus of the University of Jos, Nigeria. I surrender my academic records for public scrutiny,” he posted on X.

During an interview on Channels Television’s programme, Sunrise Daily, on Tuesday, Dalung said, “I voluntarily made my credentials available for public scrutiny. The reason behind this decision stems from the ongoing intense international and national brouhaha surrounding the issue of academic credentials in Nigeria.

“The President of Nigeria and his political allies are going from one court to another in America and Nigeria regarding their credentials. Now, what is going on has made everyone in Nigeria who owns a certificate a suspect,” he said.

He stressed that disgruntled elements are free to approach the court of law to compel the institution he graduated from to release his results.

“I have also put my certificate out publicly. If anyone is not satisfied, they can also go to court to compel the University of Jos to release my transcript,” he added.

The former minister, however, stated that his action was in no way a mockery of President Tinubu.

“I have a lot of respect for the President. I don’t envy him with whatever he is going through with this certificate thing. I think it is being mismanaged by his handlers. Those who are creating more problems with this issue are his handlers.

“The more they talk, the more they introduce new issues that people capitalise on to add more burden on the President. This affects the President directly,” he said.