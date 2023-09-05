Why I Picked Yar’Adua As Successor Despite Health Challenges – Obasanjo

Former president Olusegun Obasanjo has revealed that he intentionally selected the late president Musa Yar’Adua as his successor, despite being aware of Yar’Adua’s underlying health issues.

Obasanjo’s justification for this decision was rooted in medical advice that indicated Yar’Adua, who had previously undergone a kidney transplant, was deemed fit to assume the role of President.

Obasanjo, a seasoned political figure who had twice led Nigeria, first as a military head of state from 1976 to 1979 and later as an elected civilian president from 1999 to 2007, addressed the contentious circumstances surrounding his choice. This revelation has sparked renewed interest in his political legacy.

The selection process for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential ticket in 2007 was hotly contested, with notable figures such as Obasanjo’s deputy, Abubakar Atiku, and former Governor of Rivers State, Peter Odili, vying for the nomination. However, in a move that surprised many, Obasanjo ultimately threw his support behind Yar’Adua.

Tragically, Yar’Adua’s presidency was marked by health challenges, and he passed away in office on May 5, 2010, due to a medical condition known as acute pericarditis. This raised questions about the wisdom of Obasanjo’s decision and led to accusations that he had intentionally put forward a weak candidate for his own political gain.

Obasanjo vehemently denied these allegations during his interview with TheCable, asserting that he had relied on the medical advice available at the time to make the fateful choice of Yar’Adua as his successor. This revelation provides new insight into the complex and often controversial world of Nigerian politics during Obasanjo’s tenure.

“I set up a committee headed by Dr Olusegun Agagu, of blessed memory, to search for a successor. They considered many names and did an extensive assessment of all them. They made their recommendation. Umaru was top on the list.

“Their biggest argument in his favour was that he had integrity and would not steal. The issues concerning his health were raised and I gave his medical reports to an expert for an opinion. Umaru’s name was redacted so that the expert would not know who it was and why I was seeking his opinion.

“After assessing the reports, he said the patient appeared to have done a kidney transplant and if that was the case, there was nothing to worry about and he would be as healthy as any other person. That was it. All insinuations that I knew he was going to die and that was why I supported him to be president were false. This is the true story I have told you,” Obasanjo said.